ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $327,798.12 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $327,798.12 and $2,026.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.11 or 0.00606282 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 246.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,951,373,647 coins and its circulating supply is 14,439,200,783 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

