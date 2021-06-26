-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Landec posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.75 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNDC. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In other Landec news, VP Timothy P. Burgess bought 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 112,560 shares of company stock worth $1,155,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $325.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77. Landec has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

