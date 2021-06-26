-$0.04 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Citius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04.

Several research firms have commented on CTXR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,229,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,422,942. The company has a market cap of $517.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 4,548.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 967,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

