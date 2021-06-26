-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of SRTS remained flat at $$4.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,717. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $72.56 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

