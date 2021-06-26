-$0.05 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.05. Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.42 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.20. 3,371,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,918. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,188,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,439,000 after acquiring an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

