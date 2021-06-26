$0.06 EPS Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RISE Education Cayman.

Get RISE Education Cayman alerts:

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 4.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

REDU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 28,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,185. The stock has a market cap of $155.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.31. RISE Education Cayman has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RISE Education Cayman (REDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RISE Education Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RISE Education Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.