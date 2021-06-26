-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CohBar by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWBR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,886,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,193. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.75. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

