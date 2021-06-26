-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. American Superconductor reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $123,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

