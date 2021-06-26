$0.20 EPS Expected for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenaris’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.09. Tenaris reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

TS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE TS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.63. 709,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.72. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.86 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

