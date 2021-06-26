$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The business had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

MX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,956. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after buying an additional 1,008,606 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $18,345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $14,558,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 3,595.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 521,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,975,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

