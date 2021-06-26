$0.21 EPS Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.27. Accel Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 223.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.17 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $155,269.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,845. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after buying an additional 679,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.31. 549,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,883. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

