-$0.23 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($4.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

