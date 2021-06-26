-$0.23 EPS Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). Berkeley Lights reported earnings of ($4.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $733,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,540,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,633 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLI traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,558,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,562. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Berkeley Lights has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.