$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million.

CFB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,225. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 142,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CFB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.51. 1,370,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.43 million, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

