$0.31 EPS Expected for Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. Atlas reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Atlas from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Atlas from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Atlas by 15.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATCO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,750. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83. Atlas has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Atlas’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.