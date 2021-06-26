-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $32.32. 402,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.88.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 710,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 209,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

