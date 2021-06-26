$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. APA posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 156.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $3.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. APA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,231,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,052. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.11. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

