$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.41. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

BV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. 365,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,125. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.23 and a beta of 1.45. BrightView has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

