-$0.52 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will report ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.53). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 214,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

