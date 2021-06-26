$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,136,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHEN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $50.05. 1,508,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,480. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

