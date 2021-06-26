-$0.72 EPS Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.78). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.90) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($2.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($2.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 1,290,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,007. Immunic has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64. The company has a market cap of $280.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Immunic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 1,041.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the first quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Immunic by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

