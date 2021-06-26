0Chain (ZCN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $273,149.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $15.30 million and $273,149.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 37.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00101717 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

