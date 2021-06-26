$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year sales of $4.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Shares of EDR opened at 27.69 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 23.25 and a twelve month high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 951,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total transaction of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.