$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $2.06 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $726.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1,464,640.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 146,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 146,464 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.