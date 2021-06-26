100,000 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.60% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.