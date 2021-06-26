11,691 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $196.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.52. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.