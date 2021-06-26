$12.70 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post sales of $12.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.40 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $11.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $51.35 million, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

LMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03.

In other news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

