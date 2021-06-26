$134.08 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $134.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $106.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $557.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.42 million to $559.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $703.68 million, with estimates ranging from $693.00 million to $718.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,980 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,214 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Anaplan by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Anaplan by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Anaplan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 149,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.