13,716 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CW stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

