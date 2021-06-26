$139.97 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to post $139.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $579.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.06 million to $582.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $602.39 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

