16,807 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $58.34 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.66 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

