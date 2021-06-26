17 Education & Technology Group (YQ) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE: YQ) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 17 Education & Technology Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million -$205.35 million -0.22 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors $454.99 million -$7.34 million 26.26

17 Education & Technology Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors -2.19% -13.07% 5.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 17 Education & Technology Group Competitors 301 1104 1393 38 2.41

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 12.47%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 57.50%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 17 Education & Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group rivals beat 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

