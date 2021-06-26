$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $18.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

CRON stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

