$18.68 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $18.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 610.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.
CRON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.
CRON stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,473,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,869,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Brokerages predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce $18.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $84.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.
Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research
raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.
NASDAQ CRON opened at $8.88 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.