1,888,491 Shares in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,888,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,414,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,875,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

