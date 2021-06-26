$2.65 Million in Sales Expected for Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will post sales of $2.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.06 million and the lowest is $2.40 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year sales of $12.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $15.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.77 million, with estimates ranging from $27.00 million to $30.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth $3,083,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blink Charging by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

BLNK stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.99. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

