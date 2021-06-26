$2.85 Million in Sales Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will report sales of $2.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 million to $3.74 million. Biomerica posted sales of $2.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year sales of $8.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 million to $9.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.14 million, with estimates ranging from $22.99 million to $33.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Biomerica.

Get Biomerica alerts:

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 45.06%.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of -0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $94,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biomerica (BMRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.