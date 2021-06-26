20,300 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $53,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.74. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

