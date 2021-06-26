$210,000.00 in Sales Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post $210,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $220,000.00 and the lowest is $190,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $390,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 million to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.36 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 457.84% and a negative net margin of 4,581.80%.

LMNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.