23,098 Shares in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 120.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1,688.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 337,362 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,688,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 849.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 286,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after acquiring an additional 256,664 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 842.61 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

