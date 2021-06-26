$241.55 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to post $241.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full year sales of $983.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $985.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XM. HSBC began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.78.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 23,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $750,005.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $208,799.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,436 shares in the company, valued at $18,287,669.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XM opened at $37.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.81. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

