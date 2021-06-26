27,282 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX opened at $98.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock worth $230,597,539. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

