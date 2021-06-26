$3.11 Million in Sales Expected for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) will announce sales of $3.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CollPlant Biotechnologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $6.01 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies posted sales of $820,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 279.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will report full year sales of $24.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $33.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.23 million, with estimates ranging from $42.23 million to $56.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CollPlant Biotechnologies.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.38. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 113.95%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 530,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 245,268 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,361,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGN stock opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.20 and a beta of 0.89. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $24.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

