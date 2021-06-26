$3.25 Million in Sales Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) to announce sales of $3.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $6.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year sales of $21.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $125.72 million, with estimates ranging from $2.47 million to $324.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,840,000 after acquiring an additional 537,620 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.12 on Friday. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87.

Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

