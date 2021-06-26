31,013 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock valued at $102,447,801. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.