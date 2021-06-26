$38.23 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post sales of $38.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the highest is $79.60 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $130.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $193.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. Truist lowered Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

