40,108 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.82. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.