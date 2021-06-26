$41.88 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to announce sales of $41.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $41.90 million. Cambridge Bancorp posted sales of $37.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $168.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.37 million to $168.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $175.10 million, with estimates ranging from $173.00 million to $177.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.63 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,920.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 57.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $84.33 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.75 and a 52 week high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $586.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

