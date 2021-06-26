$433.45 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to announce sales of $433.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $432.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $28.34 on Friday. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 21.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is 34.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the first quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

