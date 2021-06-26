4,514 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $564.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $567.79.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $553.94 per share, with a total value of $276,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

