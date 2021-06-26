47,820 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.