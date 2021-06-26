5,012 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,012 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $288.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,577,407. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

